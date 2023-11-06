Company News for Nov 6, 2023

Shares of Apple, Inc. ( AAPL ) declined 0.5% after the iPhone maker issued a weak revenue forecast for the December quarter.

Cardinal Health, Inc.’s ( CAH ) shares jumped 6.9% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.73 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40 per share.

Shares of Sempra ( SRE ) rose 0.4% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 per share.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s ( QSR ) shares fell 1.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 revenues of $1.84 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86 billion.

