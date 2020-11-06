Company News for Nov 6, 2020
- Shares of Regeneron Pharma Inc. REGN surged 0.3% after the company posted third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $8.36, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.23.
- Capri Holdings Ltd. CPRI shares rose 8.6% after the company delivered fiscal second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07.
- QUALCOMM, Inc. QCOM shares jumped 12.8% after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.45, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 per share.
- Shares of WestRock Co. WRK rallied 1.9% after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.73, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN): Free Stock Analysis Report
QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Free Stock Analysis Report
WestRock Company (WRK): Free Stock Analysis Report
Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.