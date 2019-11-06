Company News For Nov 6, 2019

Shares of Callon Petroleum Company CPE increased 6% after the independent oil and natural gas company reported Q3 earnings of $0.19 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18.

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. EVER gained 28.3% after the company reported earnings of $0.12 per share which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.08.

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. MYGN declined 40.4% after the molecular diagnostic company reported adjusted earnings per share of 8 cents in the fiscal Q1 2020, down 81.4% year over year.

Shares of Aaron's, Inc. AAN lost 11.4% after the lease-purchase solutions provider reported adjusted Q3 earnings of 73 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 82 cents.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.