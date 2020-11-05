Company News for Nov 5, 2020
- Shares of Clean Harbors Inc. CLH surged 9.7% after the company posted third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.28.
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT shares rose 2.7% after the company delivered third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.06, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.09.
- Radware Ltd RDWR shares jumped 3.8% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.18, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share.
- Shares of Supernus Pharma. Inc. SUPN rallied 23.8% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.74, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27.
