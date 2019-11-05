Company News For Nov 5, 2019

Shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. WMGI increased 31.9% after Stryker Corporation (SYK) announced a definitive agreement to acquire the medical device company.

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. ENLV gained 15.7% after the clinical stage immunotherapy company announced positive interim safety and efficacy data from the continuing trial of off-the-shelf Allocetra in patients with severe sepsis.

Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. CRNT declined 35.5% after the company posted Q3 earnings of $0.01 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04.

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. UAA lost 18.9% after the company said it was under federal investigation for its accounting practices.

