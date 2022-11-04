Stocks

Company News for Nov 4, 2022

November 04, 2022 — 09:42 am EDT

  • Shares of Crocs, Inc. CROX surged 14.2% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.97 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.58 per share.
  • Under Armour, Inc.’s UAA shares soared 12% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.20 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.16 per share.
  • Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL jumped 8.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.26 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23 per share.
  • Sempra’s SRE shares gained 1.4% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.97 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79 per share.

