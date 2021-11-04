Company News for Nov 4, 2021
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. VRTX shares climbed 4.2% after reporting third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $3.56, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.12.
- Athene Holding Ltd.’s ATH shares rose 1.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.73, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14.
- Shares of Discovery Inc. DISCA surged 4.3% after the company posted third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.42, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40.
- Shares of Marriott International Inc. MAR gained 2.8% after posting third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.99, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.97.
