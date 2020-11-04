Company News for Nov 4, 2020
- Shares of Wayfair Inc. W surged 7.2% after the company posted third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.30, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81.
- Humana Inc. HUM shares rose 3.6% after the company delivered third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $3.08, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.86.
- McKesson Corp.’s MCK shares increased 5.3% after the company reported fiscal second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $4.80, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.87.
- Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. CRUS rallied 3.9% after the company posted fiscal second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.26, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.89.
