Company News for Nov 30, 2023

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. ( FL ) surged 16.1% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $0.30 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23 per share.

Bilibili Inc.’s ( BILI ) shares tumbled 11.1% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 loss of $0.29 per share, broader the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.24.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company ( HPE ) jumped 6.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $0.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50 per share.

Intuit Inc.’s ( INTU ) shares gained 2.2% after the company reported fiscal first-quarter 2024 non-GAAP earnings of $2.47 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.98 per share.

