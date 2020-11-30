Company News for Nov 30, 2020
- Shares of Walt Disney Co. DIS dipped 1.3% after the company said that it would lay off 32,000 workers, compared to the 28,000 job cuts announced previously.
- iQIYI, Inc. IQ shares fell 1.7% following news that Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. BABA and Tencent Holdings Ltd have stalled talks in buying a controlling stake in the company.
- Shares of Facebook, Inc. FB advanced 0.8% following news that the company is planning to launch its Libra cryptocurrency as early as January next year.
- Apple Inc. AAPL shares rallied 0.5% following news that at the request of the company, supplier Foxconn is shifting some assembly of iPad and MacBook to Vietnam from China.
