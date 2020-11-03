Company News for Nov 3, 2020
- Shares of The Clorox Co. CLX surged 4.2% after the company posted fiscal first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $3.22, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34.
- The Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. EL shares rose 1.9% after the company delivered fiscal first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.44, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.90.
- Nielsen Holdings Plc’s NLSN shares increased 3.9% after the company said that it is going to sell its consumer goods data unit to private equity firm Advent International for $2.7 billion.
- Shares of Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings Ltd NCLH dipped 2.8% after the company announced the extension of suspension of voyages to Dec 31.
