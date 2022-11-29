Company News for Nov 29, 2022

Shares of JOYY Inc. YY gained 1.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.96, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52.

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. PDD soared 12.6% after the company posted third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.21, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.73.

Apple Inc.’s AAPL shares fell 2.6% following news that the company will suffer a production shortfall of 6 million iPhone pros due to political unrest in China.

Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s WYNN shares surged 4.4% after the company received provisional grant from the Chinese Authority regarding its casinos in Macau.

