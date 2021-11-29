Company News for Nov 29, 2021

iSpecimen Inc.’s ISPC shares jumped 71.7% after the company announced a contract to support new advanced research on COVID-19 seeking insights on its transmissibility, variants, outcomes, and testing validity among multiple population segments.

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. APVO rose 9.4% after the company announced a clinical update for its Phase 1b Expansion trial evaluating APVO436 in the treatment of AML.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc.’s VIR shares surged 12.4% after the company signed contracts with the US government worth about $1 billion to secure the antibody-based COVID-19 treatment developed jointly with GlaxoSmithKline.

Shares of Cars.com Inc. CARS jumped 21.1% after the company reported that it will replace DSP Group in the S&P SmallCap 600 before the opening of trading on Dec 2.

