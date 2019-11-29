Company News for Nov 29, 2019

Shares of Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. DPLO gained 12.1% after the company posted revenues of $1.3 billion for third-quarter 2019, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.8%.

Shares of Box, Inc. BOX rose 11.5% after the company reported total revenues of $177.16 million in Q3, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $174.5 million.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet Company CENT declined 17.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings of 4 cents a share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 17 cents.

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. EVH lost 27.3% after Passport Health, which is owned by Evolent Health, couldn’t secure prominent Medicaid contracts in Kentucky.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.