Company News for Nov 28, 2023

Shares of Crown Castle Inc. ( CCI ) jumped 3.5% following reports that activist investor Elliott Management has bought a stake of over $2 million in the company

Etsy, Inc.’s ( ETSY ) shares rose 3% after data showed solid online sales on Black Friday.

Shares of Walmart, Inc. ( WMT ) gained on the broader retail rally.

Affirm Holdings, Inc.’s ( AFRM ) shares surged 12% as an increasing number of consumers turned to Buy Now, Pay Later options for their Cyber Monday shopping.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.