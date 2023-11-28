News & Insights

Company News for Nov 28, 2023

November 28, 2023 — 09:35 am EST

  • Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) jumped 3.5% following reports that activist investor Elliott Management has bought a stake of over $2 million in the company
  • Etsy, Inc.’s (ETSY) shares rose 3% after data showed solid online sales on Black Friday.
  • Shares of Walmart, Inc. (WMT) gained on the broader retail rally.
  • Affirm Holdings, Inc.’s (AFRM) shares surged 12% as an increasing number of consumers turned to Buy Now, Pay Later options for their Cyber Monday shopping.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

