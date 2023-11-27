Company News for Nov 27, 2023

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA ) declined 1.9% following a report that the company will delay the launch of its chip destined for China until next year in order to comply with U.S. export restrictions.

Fisker Inc.’s ( FSR ) shares jumped 5.2% after the electric vehicle maker announced that it has filed a delayed quarterly after the original report was pushed back earlier this month owing to changes in accounting personnel.

Shares of iRobot Corporation ( IRBT ) surged 39.1% following a report that Amazon.com, Inc. ( AMZN ) is on the verge of winning regulatory approval in the EU to go ahead with its $1.4 million acquisition of the company.

Apple Inc.’s ( AAPL ) fell 0.7% on reports citing data from Counterpoint Research that the company saw a decline in its smartphone sales during the cent Single’s Day in China.

