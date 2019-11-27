Company News For Nov 27, 2019
- Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. CCXI gained more than 100% after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company reported that the pivotal phase-III ADVOCATE trial of avacopan for treatment of patients with ANCA-associated vasculitis had met both primary endpoints.
- Shares of Safehold Inc. SAFE rose 6.9% after the company would replace Oritani Financial in the S&P SmallCap 600 on December 3.
- Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. TITN declined 15.5% after the company reported third quarter earnings of $0.44 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47.
- Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE lost 8.5% after the company’s net revenues of $7.23 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.46 billion.
