Company News For Nov 26, 2019
- Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. AQST gained 17.3% after the specialty pharmaceutical company received the FDA approval for EXSERVAN for the treatment of amyotrphic lateral sclerosis.
- Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ICPT rose 8.4% after the FDA accepted Intercept’s New Drug Application for obeticholic acid for the treatment of Liver Fibrosis.
- Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. CBAY declined 76% after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company halted the clinical development of Seladelpar.
- Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. SURF lost 21% after clinical-stage immuno-oncology company reported a $25 million debt financing from K2 HealthVentures.
