Company News for Nov 25, 2022

Shares of Deere & Company DE jumped 5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $7.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.08 per share.

Nordstrom, Inc.’s JWN shares declined 4.2% after the company cut its annual profit forecast and said that its sales slowed the past two months.

Shares of HP Inc. HPQ rose 1.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.85 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.84 per share.

Manchester United plc’s MANU shares soared 25.8% after the company said that it was planning to adopt strategic alternatives and even a possible sale.

