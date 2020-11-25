Company News for Nov 25, 2020
- Medtronic plc’s MDT shares rose 2.8% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents.
- Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR surged 14.1% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.39 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15.
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s J shares rose 2.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $1.63 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30.
- Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company SJM rose 1.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $1.44 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32.
