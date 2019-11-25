Company News For Nov 25, 2019

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. JWN added 10.6% after the company’s Q3 2019 earnings of 81 cents per share outshined the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 65 cents.

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. HIBB gained 14.7% after the company reported Q3 2019 earnings of 32 cents per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents.

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG declined 15.1% after the company posted Q3 revenues of $428.4 million that lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8%.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA lost 6.1% after reports surfaced that Panasonic won't make batteries for the automaker in China.

