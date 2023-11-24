Company News for Nov 24, 2023

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA lost 2.5% after raising concern that a curb in U.S. exports might lead to a sharp decline in sales in China.

HP Inc.’s HPQ shares gained 2.8% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $13.81 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.6 billion.

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited GDS advanced 1.9% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2024 loss of 32 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents.

Shares of Guess?, Inc. GES plunged 12.3% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of 49 cents per share, widely missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents.

