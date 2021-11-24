Company News for Nov 24, 2021

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s ZM shares plunged 14.7% after the company warned about slowing revenue growth going forward as the demand for remote contact decreases.

Best Buy Co. Inc.’s BBY shares plummeted 12.3% following its warnings of slowing comparable sales and gross profit margin in the fourth quarter owing to supply bottlenecks.

Shares of Dollar Tree Inc. DLTR jumped 9.2% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.96, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.95.

Shares of Burlington Stores Inc. BURL surged 8.6% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.36, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27.

