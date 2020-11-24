Company News for Nov 24, 2020
- Schrödinger, Inc.’s SDGR shares rose 11.6% after the company announced a drug discovery agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb worth nearly $2.7 billion in payments and royalties.
- Shares of Ideanomics, Inc. IDEX jumped 70.1% after the company announced an additional $1.3 million investment in battery-powered electric tractors maker, Solectrac.
- DPW Holdings, Inc.’s DPW shares surged more than 100% after the company announced it would work with fast food restaurants to install EV chargers.
- Shares of Front Yard Residential Corporation RESI jumped 21.9% after the company agreed to be acquired for $16.25 per share.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
FRONT YARD RESIDENTIAL CORP (RESI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Digital Power Corporation (DPW): Get Free Report
Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.