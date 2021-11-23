Company News for Nov 23, 2021
- Tesla Inc.’s TSLA shares gained 1.7% after the company’s CEO tweeted that the Model S Plaid is expected to be available in China around March, 2022.
- Avaya Holdings Corp.’s AVYA shares soared 22.4% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.77, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.72.
- Shares of Zhihu Inc. ZH surged 3.9% after posting third-quarter 2021 adjusted loss per share of $0.03, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.05.
- Shares of Twist Bioscience Corp. TWST plunged 11.3% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted loss per share of $0.84, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.80.
