Company News for Nov 22, 2022

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company SJM gained 1.4% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $2.40 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19 per share.

Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares declined 6.8% on growing concerns over China’s underperformance in the broader market.

Shares of The Walt Disney Company DIS jumped 6.3% after the company announced that Bob Igor would be returning as the chief executive of the entertainment giant.

Carvana Co.’s CVNA shares plummeted 12.5% on reports that the company could run out of cash in another year’s time.

