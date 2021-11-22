Company News for Nov 22, 2021

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s PANW shares gained 2% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.64, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57.

Applied Materials Inc.’s AMAT shares tumbled 5.5% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues of $6.12 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.33 billion.

Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. NUAN fell 0.3% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.09, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18.

Shares of Farfetch Limited FTCH plunged 13.9% after reporting third-quarter 2021 revenues of $582.57 million, felling short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.64%.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.