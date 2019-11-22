Company News For Nov 22, 2019
- Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation AMTD rose 16.9% after the company reported that Charles Schwab intends to purchase the company
- Shares of Macy's, Inc. M dropped 2.3% after the retail chain reported second quarter of fiscal 2019 net sales of $5,173 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,310 million
- Shares of Cronos Group Inc. CRON soared 10.9% after the U.S. House Judiciary Committee passed the MORE Act bill to legalize marijuana at the federal level
- Shares of General Motors Company GM fell 1.7% after the company said it would recall more than 640,000 pickup trucks
