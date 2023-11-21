Company News for Nov 21, 2023

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA jumped 2.3% on the AI-driven tech rally.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s BMY shares fell 3.8% after U.S. regulators delayed approval of its gene therapy drug, Abecma.

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. PNM slid 2.1% on utility becoming the biggest losing sector in the session.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM gained 2.9% on communication services stocks rallying.

