Company News For Nov 21, 2019
- Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN plunged 15.2% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $0.56, misseing the Zacks Consensus Estimates of $0.57
- Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. KNSA soared 28.7% after the company received FDA breakthrough therapy designation for the Rilonacept to treat recurrent pericarditis
- Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB added 12.8% after the company announced the addition of a Chief Product Officer and Chief Integration Officer to strengthen its leadership
- Shares of Endo International plc ENDP gained 4.9% after the company announced that FDA has agreed to review the original Biologics License Application for collagenase clostridium histolyticum
