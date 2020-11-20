Company News for Nov 20, 2020
- Macy's Inc.'s M shares rose 2.1% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted loss per share of $0.19, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.81.
- Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc.'s KEYS gained 2.5% after posting fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.62, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46.
- Berry Global Group Inc.'s BERY shares surged 3.1% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.59, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24.
- Shares of L Brands Inc. LB soared 17.7% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.13, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Macys, Inc. (M): Free Stock Analysis Report
Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS): Free Stock Analysis Report
L Brands, Inc. (LB): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.