Company News for Nov 2, 2022

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. ABMD surged 49.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 per share.

ArcBest Corporation’s ARCB shares gained 1% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $3.80 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.75 per share.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC jumped 4.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $7.81 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.80 per share.

Molson Coors Beverage Company’s TAP shares declined 3.2% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.32 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36 per share.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.