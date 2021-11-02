Stocks

Company News for Nov 2, 2021

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • PG&E Corp.’s PCG shares fell 1.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.24, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.26.
  • ON Semiconductor Corp.’s ON shares soared 14.4% after reporting third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.87, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.74.
  • Shares of Franklin Resources Inc. BEN jumped 11.6% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.26, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.86.
  • Shares of CNA Financial Corp. CNA rose 2.6% after the company posted third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.87 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58.

Zacks Investment Research

