Company News for Nov 2, 2020
- Shares of AbbVie Inc. ABBV surged 5.5% after the company posted third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.83, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75.
- Honeywell International Inc.’s HON shares rose 0.2% after the company delivered third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.56, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49.
- Chevron Corp.’s CVX shares increased 1% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.11, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.29.
- Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL gained 4.8% after the U.S. CDC announced change in guidelines from no-sail order expiring on Oct 31 to a new conditional-sail order which will allow cruise companies to embark on voyages if health protocols are effectively placed.
