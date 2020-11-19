Company News for Nov 19, 2020
- Target Corp.'s TGT shares gained 2.3% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.79, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61.
- Shares of The TJX Companies Inc. TJX rose 1.9% after reporting fiscal third-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.71, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41.
- Lowe's Companies Inc.'s LOW shares tumbled 8.2% after the company guided that its fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 comparable sales will grow only 15 - 20%.
- Shares of La-Z-Boy Inc. LZB increased 3% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.82, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50.
