Company News for Nov 18, 2022

Macy's, Inc.’s M shares surged 15% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.19 per share.

Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s FANG shares fell 1.8% as global oil prices hit a six-week low.

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. ABNB declined 4.9% as reports emerged it will be cracking down on party bookings and will tighten its guest verification procedures.

NVIDIA Corporation’s NVDA shares fell 1.5% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.58 per share, widely missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.70 per share.

