Company News for Nov 18, 2020
- Tesla Inc.'s TSLA shares jumped 8.2% after the S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that the company will enter the S&P 500 Index effective Dec 21.
- Shares of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN rose 0.2% after the company unveiled an online pharmacy in the United States.
- Kohl's Corp.'s KSS shares soared 12% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.01, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.43.
- Shares of Aramark ARMK fell 1.1% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 loss per share of $0.35, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.31.
