Company News for Nov 17, 2023

Hyundai Motor Company shares rose 3% following the announcement of a partnership with Amazon ( AMZN ), allowing auto dealers to sell cars through the online retailer's website and app.

Shares of Sonos, Inc. ( SONO ) surged 17.1% as CEO Patrick Spence revealed a multiyear product cycle, including entry into a new multi-billion-dollar category in the second half of fiscal 2024.

General Motors Company ( GM ) shares fell 2.4% after union workers announced the ratification of a record deal with the United Auto Workers.

Shares of Macy's, Inc. ( M ) climbed 5.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 revenues of $4.86 billion, outpacing the consensus estimate by $4.77 billion.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Macy's, Inc. (M) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sonos, Inc. (SONO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.