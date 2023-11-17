News & Insights

Stocks

Company News for Nov 17, 2023

November 17, 2023 — 09:44 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

  • Hyundai Motor Company shares rose 3% following the announcement of a partnership with Amazon (AMZN), allowing auto dealers to sell cars through the online retailer's website and app.
  • Shares of Sonos, Inc. (SONO) surged 17.1% as CEO Patrick Spence revealed a multiyear product cycle, including entry into a new multi-billion-dollar category in the second half of fiscal 2024.
  • General Motors Company (GM) shares fell 2.4% after union workers announced the ratification of a record deal with the United Auto Workers.
  • Shares of Macy's, Inc. (M) climbed 5.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 revenues of $4.86 billion, outpacing the consensus  estimate by $4.77 billion.

