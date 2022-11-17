Company News for Nov 17, 2022

Best Buy Co., Inc.’s BBY shares plunged 8.6% as the retail sector declined.

ConocoPhillips’ COP shares slid 3.6% as oil prices went down in the global markets.

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA fell 4.5% as the semiconductor sector slumped on macroeconomic concerns.

Lowe's Companies, Inc.’s LOW shares gained 3% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $3.27 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.11 per share.

