Company News for Nov 17, 2021

Shares of Sea Limited SE fell 3.8% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 loss of $0.84 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.44 per share.

On Holding AG’s ONON shares soared 25.2% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.07 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04 per share.

Shares of Aramark ARMK gained 0.7% after it reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.21per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.19 per share.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s AQUA shares jumped 9% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.31per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.