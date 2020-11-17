Company News for Nov 17, 2020
- Palo Alto Networks Inc.'s PANW shares jumped 7.7% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.62, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34.
- Shares of Tyson Foods Inc. TSN surged 3.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.81, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51.
- Simon Property Group Inc.'s SPG shares climbed 5.7% after the company reduced the offer price of its proposed 80% stake in Taubman Centers Inc.
- Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. PNC gained 2.9% after the company agreed to acquire U.S. businesses of Spain’s BBVA for a consideration of approximately $11.6 billion.
