Company News for Nov 16, 2023

Alcon Inc.’s ( ALC ) shares plummeted 5.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $60.66, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67.

Shares of XPeng Inc. ( XPEV ) rose 2.3% after reporting third-quarter 2023 adjusted loss per share of $0.62, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.72.

Olink Holding AB’s ( OLK ) shares surged 3.8% after posting third quarter 2023 adjusted loss per share of $0.01, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.08.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc. ( AAP ) tumbled 4.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted loss per share of $0.82, in contrast to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of an earnings per share of $1.42.

