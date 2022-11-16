Company News for Nov 16, 2022

Target Corporation’s TGT shares gained 4% on the broader retail rally.

BRK.B ) has bought a $4 billion stake in the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s TSM shares jumped 10.5% on reports that Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway () has bought a $4 billion stake in the company.

Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC increased 3.9%, with defense stocks doing well on the war escalating in Europe.

Endava plc’s DAVA shares surged 15.6% after reporting first-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.64 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share.

