Company News for Nov 16, 2021
- Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN jumped 3.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $2.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.20 per share.
- AECOM’s ACM shares gained 2.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.81 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.80 per share.
- Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG increased 1.4% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.20 per share.
- HeadHunter Group PLC’s HHR shares surged 8.5% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.53 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share.
