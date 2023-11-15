Company News for Nov 15, 2023

AECOM’s ( ACM ) shares jumped 7.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $3.84 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.58 billion.

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. ( SLF ) surged 4.6% after the company posted third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.19, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15.

Shares of Sea Ltd. ( SE ) plunged 22.1% after posting third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.06, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55.

Flowers Kanzhun Ltd. ( BZ ) shares climbed 5.2% after reporting third quarter 2023 revenues of $220.21 million, outpacing the consensus estimate by 4.3%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AECOM (ACM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (BZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.