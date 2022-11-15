Company News for Nov 15, 2022

Microsoft Corporation’s MSFT shares declined 2.3% on the broader tech slump.

Moderna, Inc.’s MRNA shares rose 4.6% as its Omicron shots showed better immune response than the original vaccine.

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI plunged 8.2% in the apprehension of the retail sector performing poorly on macroeconomic headwinds, even as the company is slated to report its quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN shares declined 3.8% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.63 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70 per share.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.