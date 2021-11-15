Stocks

Company News for Nov 15, 2021

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of Johnson & Johnson JNJ gained 1.2% on reports that the company was splitting into two and breaking off its consumer health division into a separate public traded company.
  • Coupang’s CPNG shares tumbled 8.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 loss of $0.19 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.10 per share.
  • Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated ROLL fell 1.4% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.89 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 per share.
  • Brilliant Earth Group, Inc.’s BRLT shares surged 30.7% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.09 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.01 per share.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Click to get this free report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Free Stock Analysis Report

RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG): Free Stock Analysis Report

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular