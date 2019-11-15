Company News For Nov 15, 2019

Canopy Growth Corp.’s CGC shares plunged 14.4% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted loss per share of $0.82, wider-than the Zacks Consensual Estimate of a loss per share of $0.27.

Viacom Inc. VIAB gained 1.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.79, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.76.

Shares of NetApp, Inc. NTAP surged 3.2% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.09, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.94.

Globant S.A. GLOB shares climbed 4% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.62, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.59.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.