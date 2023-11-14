Company News for Nov 14, 2023

StoneCo Ltd. ‘s ( STNE ) shares jumped 12.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.27, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23.

Shares of Tyson Foods Inc. ( TSN ) fell 2.8% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $13,348 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate $13,706 million.

Shares of The Boeing Co. ( BA ) surged 4% following news that China is considering lifting a ban on the purchase of 737 Max aircraft.

NVIDIA Corp.’s ( NVDA ) shares rose 0.6% after the company unveiled its latest high-end artificial intelligence chip, the H200.

