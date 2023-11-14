News & Insights

Company News for Nov 14, 2023

November 14, 2023

  • StoneCo Ltd. ‘s (STNE) shares jumped 12.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.27, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23.
  • Shares of Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) fell 2.8% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $13,348 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate $13,706 million.
  • Shares of The Boeing Co. (BA) surged 4% following news that China is considering lifting a ban on the purchase of 737 Max aircraft.
  • NVIDIA Corp.’s (NVDA) shares rose 0.6% after the company unveiled its latest high-end artificial intelligence chip, the H200.

