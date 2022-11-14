Company News for Nov 14, 2022

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA jumped 7.2% after the company announced that it would be paying ex-dividend to shareholders.

Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN shares rose 4.3% on the broader tech rally.

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN surged 12.8% even after FTX’s collapse, based on the crypto giant’s reputation for being trustworthy, having gone public in 2017.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. AQN shares plummeted 19.2% after reporting third-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.11 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.16 per share.

